Chelsea Job Came Too Soon For Him – Former Blues Star On Ex-Manager

Former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho believes that the Blues managerial job came too early for Andre Villas-Boas.



Villas-Boas won all the major domestic honours in Portugal and the Europa League at FC Porto before he was appointed Chelsea manager in the summer of 2011.













He was previously part of Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff at Chelsea and was considered the spiritual successor to the club’s most successful manager.



However, he did not even last one season at Stamford Bridge and was sacked in March 2012 following a 1-0 defeat against West Brom in the Premier League.





Villas-Boas went on to manage Tottenham and Zenit Saint Petersburg before taking charge of Marseille last summer.







Former Chelsea star Carvalho is his assistant at the Stade Velodrome and he feels that Villas-Boas was too young for the job at Stamford Bridge and it probably came a bit too early in his managerial career.



However, the former defender stressed that he admires his compatriot’s vision for football and the passion he has for the game.





Asked about what went wrong at Chelsea for Villas-Boas, Carvalho told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I do not know what happened. It was too soon for him.



“He managed Porto, he had a great offer from Chelsea, but perhaps he was too young.



“I find him quieter today.



“What I like about him is how animated he can for his work.



“He has passion, investment and a vision of football. The training sessions are always exciting.”



Villas-Boas also had a one-year stint as manager of Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

