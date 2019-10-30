XRegister
30/10/2019 - 13:33 GMT

Don’t Regret Taking Pay Cut To Make West Ham Exit Happen – Javier Hernandez

 




Javier Hernandez has insisted that he had to lower his salary demands in order to help Sevilla meet West Ham’s asking price for him in the summer.

The 31-year-old striker left West Ham to join Sevilla on deadline day in the summer as the Spanish giants scrambled to get the deal over the line.  


 



The negotiations were protracted in nature and West Ham were not willing to let him go without getting the money they wanted, which pushed the talks until the last day.

Hernandez agreed to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move and the striker admits that he had to make that personal effort as Sevilla worked hard at their end to get the deal over the line.
 


The former Hammer revealed that his decision to accept a lower salary to move to Sevilla helped the Spanish club to meet the financial demands made by West Ham last summer.



Hernandez told Fox Sports Mexico: “I am not suffering because I am earning less now.

“I am aware that I could have been more comfortable now with a good contract, but I decided to bet on my sports career.
 


“Sevilla made a great effort to sign me from West Ham, so I thought I could reduce my demands to come to the club.

“I know the effort they made so that I could leave towards the end of the window and we both had to stretch, put in a lot of effort so that this could be realised.

“And one of the conditions was that I had to lower my salary so that they can make the financial effort to buy me and arrive at the price requested by West Ham.”

Hernandez has netted three goals in seven appearances for Sevilla this season.   
 