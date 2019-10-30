I Am Calmer – Crystal Palace Star Happy With Longer Loan Away From Selhurst Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth believes that his two-year loan stint at Trabzonspor is allowing him to settle down without thinking about his next move.



Sorloth moved to Turkey on a two-year loan deal from Crystal Palace in the summer, with the striker surplus to requirements for Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.













The 23-year-old striker has made an instant impact at Trabzonspor this season and has netted eight goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.



Sorloth is enjoying his stint in Turkey at the moment and believes the nature of his loan deal has also allowed him to settle down better in his new surroundings.





He feels that the two-year deal has allowed him to remain calmer and not think about where he would be playing next term.







“It is okay with the two-year loan”, Sorloth told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.



“I can remain calmer and do not have to think about moving.





“And that [thinking about my next move] is kind of stressful.”



Crystal Palace signed Sorloth from Danish side FC Midtjylland in January last year and he scored just once in 20 appearances before he was loaned out Gent for the second half of last season.

