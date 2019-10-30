I Competed With Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry – Rangers Star Keen To Continue Tradition

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is keen to compete to be the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season and admits he remembers when he used to battle against Premier League legends such as Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry for the accolade.



The veteran centre-forward currently sits on top of the Scottish Premiership goalscoring chart with 10 goals from eight appearances, averaging a goal every 45 minutes.













With second-placed Odsonne Edouard having eight goals to his name, Defoe has admitted that it would be nice for him to win the golden boot at the end of the season.



The 37-year-old explained how he has always loved being among the top scorers both in club and international football, even going up against legends of the game such as Drogba and Henry.





However, Defoe has set his eyes on helping Rangers win 'something special' this season and believes scoring key goals as the Light Blues attempt to add trophies to their cabinet is the most important thing for him.







"Yes, it would be nice [to finish as top scorer in the league]", Defoe said on Rangers TV.



"I remember when I was at Tottenham and I remember I was always in the list with the top goalscorers and probably competing against the likes of, I don't know, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, who used to probably win it most seasons.





"But I always wanted to be in that sort of mix and if I can be especially like, getting into the England squad at the time, I always wanted to be up there with the top English goalscorers.



"That was my main focus and going into the season it's not something that 'I need to be the top goalscorer in the league'.



"As long as I can score important goals and goals that can maybe lead us to something special, then I think that's the most important thing."



While Defoe is known as a prolific goalscorer, having racked up serious numbers during his career, he has never completed a campaign as the league's top scorer.

