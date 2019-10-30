I Don’t Actually Know – Rangers Star On Being Brought Off At Ross County

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has admitted he is unsure exactly why he was brought off during the Gers' 4-0 win away at Ross County on Wednesday night.



Steven Gerrard was looking for his players to make no mistake on a cold night in Dingwall and they did not let him down as they eased to a comfortable victory and three precious Scottish Premiership points.













Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring for the visitors after 20 minutes, before Jack then got his name on the scoresheet nine minutes later.



Jack scored again with 37 minutes on the clock as Rangers went in at the half time break three goals to the good.





And Morelos capped off a good display by grabbing Rangers' fourth in the 71st minute.







Jack shone in the game, but Gerrard surprisingly brought him off in the 63rd minute; Gerrard used all his three substitutions on the night with Andy Halliday and Jermain Defoe also brought on.



Rangers star Jack though admits he is not sure whether Gerrard took him off with Sunday's Scottish League Cup clash in mind, but insists he is happy to accept his manager's call.





He told Rangers TV, when asked if he came off as a precaution for Sunday: "I don't actually know to be honest.



"Maybe the game was done, and the manager just said to me there's no point in taking any risks, we've got a couple of big weeks coming up.



"Look, the manager makes decisions. I'm fine with that, I'm happy with that and we move on to Sunday now."



Jack also had words of praise for the Rangers fans, who made the long journey north to back the side at Ross County.



"We expect that. We know that the crowd are with us everywhere we go. No different tonight.



"They are out on a freezing cold night, travelled a long way, so the players and the staff really appreciate that. Hopefully we can be successful this season for them."



Rangers lock horns with Hearts on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup.

