It Was Extra Delicious – Crystal Palace Loanee Delights At Revenge On Defender In Super Lig Clash

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth has revealed that he enjoyed getting his own back on Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel during his side’s 2-2 draw at Istanbul Basaksehir on Monday night in the Turkish Super Lig.



The two sides clashed on Monday night and Sorloth’s injury-time equaliser earned Trabzonspor a point away at Skrtel's Basaksehir.













The Crystal Palace contracted striker was not happy about the treatment he was getting from Skrtel, who was at the heart of Basaksehir’s defence, and admits that he received a painful reminder of the Slovak’s presence just before the decisive corner from which he scored.



Sorloth admits that he was already annoyed at Skrtel’s painful challenge and the fact that he evaded the defender’s marking to score the equalising header was extra special.





The striker told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “In the situation just before the corner, Skrtel planted his studs right on the back of my thigh.







“I was not happy.

“It was extra delicious as it was Skrtel who was marking me on the corner.





“It was nice revenge.”



Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan deal from Crystal Palace last summer in order to play regular first-team football.



He has already netted six goals in nine Super Lig appearances this season for Trabzonspor and is becoming a firm fan favourite at the Black Sea club.

