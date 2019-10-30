Kieran Tierney Idolises Everything He Does – Former Celtic Star On Big Hoops Influence

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic forward Darren Jackson believes that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been heavily influenced by Hoops captain Scott Brown, who he feels has a big impact on all the players at Parkhead.



Brown arrived at Cetlic Park from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in 2007 and went on to become the captain of the club just three years later, helping the team win 19 trophies, out of which 17 came under his captainship.













Serving his ninth year as the Celtic skipper, ex-Hoops star Jackson feels the 34-year-old is one of the best captains the club have had after McNeil and Tom Boyd.



Jackson explained that Brown has a remarkable influence on his team-mates on and off the pitch, pointing out how Tierney, who joined Arsenal in the summer, idolises the Scotsman.





The 54-year-old believes the left-back, along with his ability, has the desire to keep improving every day like Brown and hailed the former Hibernian star as a 'wonderful' captain.







"Well, if you are talking about captains, obviously, Billy [McNeil] is up there on his own, but Scott will be in the next band", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer.



"I mean, I was very lucky when I was there to work under a fantastic captain in Tom Boyd – fantastic player.





"And Browny is here. I think the influence he has on his team-mates, the respect he has from his team-mates is unquestionable.



"And I think it's on and off the pitch as well.



"You see Kieran Tierney. I think he just idolises Browny and everything he does.



"Look where Kieran's ended up and obviously he's got the ability himself, but he's looked up to someone who he's thought 'I want to be like you every single game and training'.



"I think he's got the desire to still improve every single day, I think Scott has that and he's been a wonderful captain. 19 trophies is just incredible."



Jackson plied his trade for Celtic between 1997 and 1999, helping the team win the league title and the Scottish League Cup during the period.

