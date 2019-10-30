Leeds United Were Tempted By Idea of Letting Senior Professional Go In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United were tempted by the possibility of letting Kiko Casilla leave in the summer and shedding his wages from the books last summer, according to The Athletic.



Casilla joined Leeds in January this year, from Real Madrid, and is the top earner at Elland Road with a salary of around £35,000 a week.













The former Real Madrid man has been the undisputed number one at Leeds since his arrival and it was considered a coup when the Whites secured his signature.



But his mistake cost Leeds dearly in the playoff semi-finals against Derby last season and there were murmurs that the Spaniard might not want another year of Championship football.





At board level, Leeds were also considering the possibility of letting him go as there was a feeling that his high wages were unsustainable at Championship level.







But once Marcelo Bielsa agreed to stay on, the matter was settled as the Leeds head coach did not want to lose his first-choice goalkeeper.



Casilla also met the Argentine at the end of last season and told him that he did not want to leave Leeds in the summer.





However, if Leeds do not manage to earn promotion to the Premier League this season then Casilla's continued presence at Elland Road on high wages could again be called into question.

