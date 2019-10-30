XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/10/2019 - 22:10 GMT

Looks A Talent – Liverpool’s Neco Williams Impresses Former Wales Star

 




Former Wales international Danny Gabbidon has hailed the display of youngster Neco Williams after he helped Liverpool to a penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening.

A thrilling game at Anfield, which went one way and then the other, ultimately ended 5-5, meaning penalties would be needed to split the two teams.   


 



Williams, wearing the number 76 shirt, completed all 90 minutes, with Divock Origi's 94th minute strike sending the match to spot-kicks.

Young Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos' penalty to ensure Liverpool recorded a 5-4 shootout win and progress further in the EFL Cup.
 


Williams caught the eye and Gabbidon admits he is keen to take a look at the defender when he reports for international duty with Wales in November.



The former Wales defender wrote on Twitter: "What a performance by young Neco Williams!

"Looking forward to watching him perform next month for Wales U19s.
 


"Looks a talent the boy."

Liverpool's winning penalty on the night came courtesy of teen talent Curtis Jones, who fired in his spot-kick off the post to seal the 5-4 shootout win.

Williams and the other Liverpool youngsters that featured will now be hoping Jurgen Klopp keeps faith with them in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.
 