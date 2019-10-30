Manchester United Deal Roma’s Hopes of Keeping Chris Smalling Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are planning to bring Chris Smalling back to Old Trafford next summer following his impressive performances on loan at Roma this season.



Smalling joined Roma on loan last summer after it became clear that he would not be a first choice selection at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.













The defender has settled nicely into his new set up at Roma and has become more or less indispensable since breaking into the team.



The 29-year-old has impressed Roma, and the Serie A giants are scheduled to hold talks with Manchester United to turn the loan deal into a permanent agreement.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League giants are set to put a wrench in the Giallorossi’s plans to keep Smalling beyond the end of the season.







Manchester United have also taken note of Smalling’s performances in Italy and are now keen to have him back in the squad for next season.



The coaching staff have been impressed with the way the defender has rekindled his career in Italy and are keen to reintegrate him back into the squad next summer.





While it is a setback, Roma have not lost heart and are expected to continue to press Manchester United to agree to sell him.



Roma are believed to value the defender at anywhere between €15m to €20m.

