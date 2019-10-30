Marcus Rashford Starts – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)



Manchester United have confirmed their team and substitutes to play Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the EFL Cup tonight.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen for his side to continue their momentum and score what would be a morale-boosting win over the Blues – and the Red Devils boss has gone strong this evening.













Chelsea head into the fixture having won their last seven games in a row, while Manchester United have won two of their last seven matches.



Solskjaer hands Sergio Romero an outing between the sticks tonight, while in defence he picks what appears to be a three of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Marcos Rojo.





Further up the pitch the Manchester United manager has Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams as wing-backs, while Scott McTominay, Fred and Jesse Lingard play. Daniel James supports Marcus Rashford.







The Red Devils boss has options on the bench to make changes, including Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.





Manchester United Team vs Chelsea



Romero, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, Williams, James, Rashford



Substitutes: Grant, Jones, Young, Pereira, Garner, Mata, Martial

