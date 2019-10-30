Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this evening in the EFL Cup.



Gunners boss Unai Emery is coming under increasing pressure at the Emirates and will be targeting cup progression to ease the scrutiny he is operating under.













Liverpool have fielded a team packed with youngsters, albeit with several experienced heads, for this evening's cup tie encounter.



Emery hands an outing to Emiliano Martinez between the sticks, while in defence he trusts in Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac as full-backs. Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi are centre-backs.





Further up the pitch the Spanish tactician opts to play Lucas Torriera and Joe Willock to control midfield, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mesut Ozil and Bukayo Saka play. Gabriel Martinelli is up top.







Emery has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.





Arsenal Team vs Liverpool



Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Martinelli



Substitutes: Macey, Sokratis, Tierney, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette

