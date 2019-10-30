XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/10/2019 - 18:36 GMT

Moritz Bauer Starts – Celtic Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening. 

The Scottish champions are level on points with rivals Rangers at the top of the table after ten games and Neil Lennon will want to make sure they avoid no slip ups tonight.
 

 



St Mirren arrive in Glasgow with poor away form, having lost their last five games in a row on the road; they sit third bottom of the league standings.


Bhoys boss Lennon selects Fraser Forster between the sticks, while at the back he puts his trust in the full-back duo of Moritz Bauer and Greg Taylor.
 


In central defence, the Celtic manager slots in Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer, while Scott Brown and Ryan Christie play. Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi are also picked, while Odsonne Edouard is up top.



If Lennon wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Tom Rogic and Jonny Hayes.
 


Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Hayes, Elhamed, Morgan, Ntcham, Rogic
 