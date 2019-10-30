Scouting For Next Season – Former Leeds United Star Hails Unreal Anfield Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has revealed a trip to Anfield to watch Liverpool play Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night and joked he was scouting for Leeds United for next season.



Liverpool played out a thrilling 5-5 draw in the EFL Cup with Unai Emery's Arsenal, with penalties needed to split the two teams and Jurgen Klopp's men ultimately edging out the visitors 5-4 on spot-kicks.













Parker, a former Leeds defender who now works for the club's in-house TV channel LUTV, was in the crowd to take in the cup tie.



He took to social media to salute the quality of the game he had just witnessed, as well as floating the possibility Leeds could be playing the Reds at Anfield next term.



Bit of scouting for next season 👀🤣 unreal game!! pic.twitter.com/B2nzDnFvkM — Ben Parker (@ben_parker19) October 30, 2019



Parker wrote: "Bit of scouting for next season. Unreal game!!"







Leeds will hope to be in the Premier League with Liverpool next season and sit a lofty third in the Championship standings.



The Whites are in Championship action this coming weekend when they welcome Mark Warburton's QPR to Elland Road and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after successive draws.





Leeds exited the EFL Cup earlier this season when they came out on the wrong end of a clash against Stoke City at home, losing on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

