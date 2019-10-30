You’re On Yellow – Vitesse Coach Warns Midfielder After Bust-up With Leeds United Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Vitesse coach Leonid Slutsky has warned Riechedly Bazoer that he is on notice after his return to the squad following a training ground bust-up with Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot.



Bazoer and Grot were involved in a training ground fracas last week, which led to the midfielder being ejected from the Vitesse squad.













The 23-year-old midfielder also had a war of words with Slutsky on the training pitch before he was eventually led out of the training ground.



Bazoer returned to the squad this week and Slutsky indicated that the midfielder tendered an apology to Grot and the rest of his team-mates for seeing red mist on the training pitch.





The Vitesse coach believes every player deserves a chance to mend his ways and he has given that opportunity to the midfielder.







The coach admits has warned though that Bazoer should consider himself to be on a yellow card.



Slutsky told Veronica Inside: “He apologised and everyone understood.





“Everyone makes mistakes, but you have to give them a chance to set things right.



“I told him he is on a yellow card. I hope it doesn’t turn red.”



Leeds loanee Grot got his first start in a while last weekend when he played the full 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 2-0 defeat to ADO Den Haag.

