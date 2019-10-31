Away Day Hoodoo Is Gone – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake believes getting rid of the away day blues should propel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad forward this season.



After being without an away win for seven months, Manchester United have won three away matches in one week in three different competitions.













A 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night got them through to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup as Solskjaer’s side continued their recovery from a poor start to the season.



Ebanks-Blake is happy to see Manchester United get rid of their away-day blues and feels it is only going to make the players feel more confident for the rest of the season.





He feels that winning away at Chelsea has always been tricky and he is delighted to see Manchester United remain alive in the EFL Cup.







The former striker said on MUTV post match: “There was a lot of talk about not winning away for this amount of days and that’s football you know.



“You win one and now they have won three.





“It is good for them and it will give the lads confidence as they do not have the hoodoo hanging over them.



“They can now go away and win and they are winning at home so I am delighted.



“Going to Stamford Bridge is never easy and to get a result in the cup and go through the next round is fantastic.



“It is another competition they are in the draw for.”



Manchester United have another away trip lined up on Saturday when they will take on Bournemouth at Dean Court in the Premier League.

