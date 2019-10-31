XRegister
06 October 2018

31/10/2019 - 12:48 GMT

Captain James Tavernier – Former Rangers Star Sends Message To Ex-Team-mate

 




Former Rangers star Daniel Candeias has sent his best wishes to former team-mate James Tavernier on his birthday, stilling referring to the right-back as captain.

Candeias spent two years at Rangers before leaving the club for Turkish outfit Genclerbirligi in the summer transfer window, as he looked for regular game time.  


 



The 31-year-old winger was a popular figure inside the dressing room during his time at Rangers and shared a good rapport with club captain Tavernier and star striker Alfredo Morelos.

Tavernier and Candeias linked up well on the right flank for Rangers and it seems their relationship has persisted despite the winger leaving the club this year.
 


The Portuguese has wished his former Rangers captain Tavernier well on his birthday and posted a photograph of them together on the pitch.



He wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday capitan James Tavernier.”

Tavernier responded with a retweet and wrote: “Thanks brother.”
 


The Rangers captain has continued to remain an influential player under Steven Gerrard this season and has already notched up 20 appearances for the club.

Candeias is trying to find his feet in Turkey at the moment and has netted three times and has as many assists to his name in ten appearances for his new club.   
 