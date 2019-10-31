Chris Smalling Made For Italian Football – Roma Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed that the Serie A giants will hold talks with Manchester United if Chris Smalling wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico as he feels the defender is made for Italian football.



Smalling scored his first goal for Roma earlier this week in a 4-0 win over Udinese that also saw the Giallorossi play with ten men for more than an hour of the game.













The defender has settled nicely into their starting eleven this season following his loan move from Manchester United and there is already talk of Roma wanting to sign him on a permanent contract.



Petrachi feels the 29-year-old is made to play in Italy and admits that ultimately it is the player’s intentions that will go on to make the difference in any transfer negotiations.





The Roma deal-maker stressed if the defender wants to stay at Roma beyond his loan stint, the club will hold negotiations with Manchester United over a transfer.







Petrachi told DAZN: “There is always the will of the player that makes the difference.



“In the first few months, the boy has settled down and has been adapting. I think he is made for Italian football.





“If he wants to stay willingly, we will hold talks with United.



“Relations between the two clubs are excellent and if there is a chance, we will evaluate it.



“But these talks are held with the microphones off and notebooks closed.”



It remains to be seen if Smalling will push for a permanent move away from Manchester United and how much he might cost Roma.

