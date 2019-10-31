He Told Me This – Rangers Star On Team-mate’s Message Before Ibrox Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that Gers team-mate Alfredo Morelos asked him to go over to him if the he scored against Motherwell last weekend and explained that the two are happy for each other when they hit the back of the net.



In terms of goals scored, there is a neck and neck competition going on between Rangers centre-forwards Defoe and Morelos, who have scored 13 and 17 goals across all competitions respectively.













However, Defoe, who is 14 years older than Morelos, insists that there is no rivalry between the two and they are only happy for each other when either of them scores, even if one is sitting on the bench.



The 37-year-old is of the opinion that scoring goals to help Rangers win games is more important and gives little relevance to the name of the person who scored the goal.





Defoe also revealed that Morelos, who he feels has a bright future, had asked him before the game to go over to him on the touchline if he scored against Motherwell, which the former Sunderland man did after he found the back of the net just before half-time.







"He always seems happy when I score", Defoe said on Rangers TV.



"He said to me before the game [against Motherwell] 'if you score bro, come over to me', I said 'okay'.





"But not really [there’s no competition].



"I just think it is important that we are both scoring because you know, for instance, if I don't play in midweek and he scores I'm happy because it is so important that we need to win games and I want everyone to do well.



"And he's a top player, you know, he's got a bright future, so it is nice for me to see someone like that do so well but the goals are important.



"We just need to win games, it doesn't matter who scores."



Morelos was on target on Wednesday night when he grabbed a brace in a 4-0 win away at Ross County.

