06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/10/2019 - 15:18 GMT

He’s Big Lad, He Gets Goals – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites About QPR Danger Man

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has hailed the impact of West Ham loanee Jordan Hugill at Queens Park Rangers and has warned the Whites against the threat he will pose on Saturday.

Hugill, on loan at QPR from West Ham, was unavailable for the Championship club's team selection against Brentford earlier this week due to suspension, having picked up five yellow cards in the league this season.  


 



With the 27-year-old in contention to return to the Hoops' starting line-up, former Leeds man Parker has talked up the influence he has had since arriving at the club on loan, scoring seven goals from 13 league appearances.

While it remains to be seen if Hugill will go straight back into QPR's first eleven, Parker, who holds the centre-forward in high regard, expects him to be involved in the game at some point.
 


However, the 31-year-old has not ruled out the prospect of QPR boss Mark Warburton choosing to stick with Nahki Wells as the striker for his side's game with Leeds on Saturday.



"One big change that they had to make [against Brentford] due to being suspended was Hugill", Parker said on LUTV.

"The big striker plays down the middle, he's a big part of how they play – gets goals, looks after the ball, he's a big lad.
 


"We know from his time at Preston, where he scored a lot of goals [and] got his move off the back of that to West Ham.

"But he has come in and settled in really well into the side and how they play.

"So whether they keep Nahki Wells up front, with [Ilias] Chair just in behind, I fully expect Hugill to come into that mix though.

"So whether they just play Hugill and they play the five in behind him who knows, but they might go and be quite bold and play Nahki Wells up top, maybe they'll go 4-4-2."

Both Hugill and Wells have scored seven goals for QPR in the league this season and their goal threat could be something that the Whites need to be wary of this weekend.   
 