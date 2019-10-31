He’s Doing Really Well – Leeds United Star Notes QPR Man’s Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has noted the form of Nahki Wells, while talking up the qualities of QPR ahead of Saturday's Championshipm clash at Elland Road.



Having played two consecutive games on the road, Leeds are set to return to Elland Road by hosting QPR in the Championship, as they look to make home comforts count.













Harrison, who played the full 90 minutes as Leeds suffered defeat at the hands of QPR at Loftus Road last term, admits his side struggled against the Hoops in the 2018/19 season and is refusing to underestimate Whites' weekend opponents.



However, the 22-year-old Englishman has made it clear that Leeds will be prepared for QPR's challenge this weekend, with playing in front of the Peacocks faithful being an added advantage.





Harrison also picked out QPR centre-forward Wells, who is on loan at the club from Burnley, as the player who is turning on the style for the R's this term.







"I think Nahki Wells is doing really well this year and [QPR are] a good side", Harrison said on LUTV.



"We struggled in a couple against them last year as well, so we know what we are up against.





"We are going to go over all the videos and stuff, getting ready for them this week.



"So I think we will definitely be prepared. It's going to be nice to be back at Elland Road in front of the home fans.



"Hopefully we can get three points this time instead of a draw."



Wells has scored seven goals and provided two assists from his 12 Championship appearances for QPR this season.

