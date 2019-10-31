I Just See A Goal Machine Says Dwight Gayle’s Former Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Brom manager Darren Moore has rubbished the notion that Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is not cut out for the Premier League.



Gayle has been a prolific hitman in the Championship and did play key roles in the promotion campaigns of Crystal Palace and Newcastle.













The 29-year-old also scored the goals that propelled West Brom into the Championship playoffs last season, but he has so far yet to prove himself in the Premier League.



Former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was not sure about his ability to score the goals needed in the top tier and he has only played five minutes of Premier League football this season as well under Steve Bruce.





But Moore believes that Gayle’s reputation in the top tier is wide of the mark and if given a proper chance the striker will deliver the goods at the top level as well.







He revealed that he was ready to sign the striker on a permanent deal if West Brom earned promotion to the top tier last season.



“The tag of him being prolific in the Championship but not the Premier League is nonsense”, Moore told The Athletic.





“I just see a goal machine. Dwight will score goals at any level if given the chance.



“I told him when he signed on loan for West Brom that, if we got promoted, I would sign him permanently because I know he will score goals in the Premier League.”



Gayle only has 21 goals in 101 Premier League appearances thus far.

