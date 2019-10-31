XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2019 - 13:48 GMT

I Just See A Goal Machine Says Dwight Gayle’s Former Manager

 




Former West Brom manager Darren Moore has rubbished the notion that Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is not cut out for the Premier League.

Gayle has been a prolific hitman in the Championship and did play key roles in the promotion campaigns of Crystal Palace and Newcastle.  


 



The 29-year-old also scored the goals that propelled West Brom into the Championship playoffs last season, but he has so far yet to prove himself in the Premier League.

Former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was not sure about his ability to score the goals needed in the top tier and he has only played five minutes of Premier League football this season as well under Steve Bruce.
 


But Moore believes that Gayle’s reputation in the top tier is wide of the mark and if given a proper chance the striker will deliver the goods at the top level as well.



He revealed that he was ready to sign the striker on a permanent deal if West Brom earned promotion to the top tier last season.

“The tag of him being prolific in the Championship but not the Premier League is nonsense”, Moore told The Athletic.
 


“I just see a goal machine. Dwight will score goals at any level if given the chance.

“I told him when he signed on loan for West Brom that, if we got promoted, I would sign him permanently because I know he will score goals in the Premier League.”

Gayle only has 21 goals in 101 Premier League appearances thus far.   
 