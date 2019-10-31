XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/10/2019 - 15:24 GMT

I'm Overthinking, I've Got To Be More Ruthless, Admits Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has stressed the need for him to be more ruthless for the Peacocks in the final third of the pitch.

The 22-year-old Englishman, on loan from Manchester City, has scored one goal and provided three assists from his 14 Championship appearances for Leeds this season.  


 



However, Harrison has admitted that he often finds himself overthinking in the middle of matches and takes time to make decisions and act upon them.

The Manchester City loanee now feels the need for him to be more ruthless in attack, wanting himself to do more in the final third of the pitch.
 


Harrison believes he can contribute more to Leeds in terms of goals if he can make decisions earlier instead of overthinking in matches.



"I like to be ambitious", Harrison said on LUTV.

"I think a lot of the times I find myself overthinking during a game and I think sometimes I can, maybe, be just a bit more ruthless in attack and in the final third, whether it's a cross or a pass or even trying to finish myself.
 


"I think if I can try and make decisions a bit earlier and try and get some of these chances off then hopefully I can create a bit more."

Harrison, who scored and assisted four goals across all competitions last season, will be hopeful of being involved in more goals for the Yorkshire-based club this time around.   
 