It Doesn’t Matter How QPR Set Up – Former Leeds United Star

Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has dismissed any concerns over how Mark Warburton might set his QPR side up on Saturday and insists the onus is on the Whites to go out and win the game.



Leeds are set to entertain London-based side QPR at Elland Road in their 15th Championship game of the season on Saturday.













While QPR could stick with Nahki Wells and Ilias Chair up front, they also have the option to bring back Jordan Hugill, who missed their last game against Brentford due to suspension.



However, former Leeds man Parker believes it does not matter how the Whites' opponents line up on Saturday and feels it is all about what the hosts do on the day.





The 31-year-old feels the onus is on Leeds to get the win and is positive that they can do so if the side can exploit QPR's weaknesses and turn chances into goals.







"The onus is on us", Parker said on LUTV.



"It doesn't really kind of matter how they [QPR] set up.





"As we always talk about here, it's about what we do.



"If we are bang at it, utilise the spaces, especially if we are going to commit full-backs forward at Elland Road, we can be brave in possession, be really brave in closing down, the work rate has got to be there because I fully expect us to create chances and hopefully we can convert them into goals."



A win against QPR at Elland Road on Saturday could potentially see Leeds go back on top of the Championship table.

