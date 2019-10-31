It Won’t Matter If Teams Know How We Play – Leeds United Star Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has sent the Whites' Championship rivals a strong warning, insisting that it will not matter if opponents have worked out Marcelo Bielsa's style.



The Yorkshire-based club, who began the 2019/20 campaign with hopes of earning Premier League promotion, got off to a joyful start, winning five of their first seven league games.













However, a slump saw Leeds win just two of their following seven games in the Championship, with the side drawing three and losing two matches during the period.



Whites winger Harrison feels his side's opponents do now fully know what to expect, having faced them last season, but is positive that Leeds still keep the ball more and create better chances than opposing sides.





The 22-year-old is confident that it will not matter how opposition teams shape up against Leeds or if they have worked out the Whites' playing style when Bielsa's men start putting away their chances in front of goal.







"Lot of teams know how we play now after being here last year as well", Harrison said on LUTV.



"But I think a lot of times, with the talent that we have got in this team, we are able to keep possession, always have more possession and we create a lot of chances as well.





"So I think as long as we continue to do that and hopefully we'll get a bit more lucky in front of goal and then we can finish our chances and then it won't really matter how the opposition sets up against us.



"If we can just put our chances away, we get more chances than anybody really, so that's all we need to do."



Harrison has scored one goal and provided three assists from 14 league appearances for Leeds so far this season.

