It’s Matter of Pride – Leeds United Star Thrilled With Former Club’s Tribute

Leeds United star Pablo Hernandez has revealed his pride at being handed a special honour from former club CD Castellon.



The veteran attacking midfielder is a product of the club’s academy and shares a special relationship with the club and their fans.













He has often trained with the club over the summer and international breaks to keep fit, and even raised funds a few years ago to save the Spanish lower league side from going out of business.



Castellon also share immense pride in their association with Hernandez and have now given out their 13,500th season ticket to the Spaniard as a tribute to their relationship.





The Leeds star revealed his delight at receiving the honour from the Spanish lower division club.







Hernandez also admits that he is keen to return to the former club very soon and get back to the area where he spent his formative years.



The Spaniard was quoted as saying by Spanish daily El Periodico: “It is a matter of pride that the club thought of me for his ticket.





“CD Castellon are a unique club and I hope to take the albinegra again very soon and return to Castalia.”



Hernandez will now look to turn his attention towards Leeds, who will host Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Saturday.

