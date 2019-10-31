Just Keep Him Away From Our Goal – Former Leeds Star Advises Whites On QPR Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has warned the Whites against the threat posed by Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.



Having played out two consecutive draws away from home, Leeds will welcome QPR to Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.













With the game against the Hoops just around the corner, ex-Whites star Parker has named 21-year-old midfielder Eze as a player Leeds need to keep at bay this weekend.



The 31-year-old pointed out that the youngster has been involved in 10 of QPR's 24 league goals this season and explained how he likes to dribble at opponents, registering one of the best dribbles per game this term.





Parker has urged the Leeds players to be wary of Eze on Saturday and ensure that the London-born midfielder stays away from the goal.







"One of the key players for QPR and a player that has kind of added a lot to these 24 goals [they have scored this season] – he’s been involved in a lot of the build-up – is this man on our screen right now [Eberechi Eze]", Parker said on LUTV.



"And we have Eze, you can see his stats, six goals, four assists, been involved in ten goals from his appearances so far.





"Like him as a player. He likes to dribble at his full-back, he has rated one of the highest dribbles per game.



"So look, it might not just be a 1v1 battle. If you can get someone to help you out from our point of view – a midfielder coming over, a centre half, maybe a winger coming back to help you out as a full-back – do so.



"Just try and get him away from your goal because, as we can see from his stats, heavily involved [in the attack] and is a big player for QPR."



Leeds are currently placed third in the league table, while QPR sit eighth. However, there is only two point gap between the sides.

