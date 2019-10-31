Leeds United Star Working On Fitness But January Move Looms

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Eunan O'Kane should be ready to return to action in January, but looks set to have to do so away from Elland Road.



The 29-year-old was sent on loan to Luton Town last summer, but suffered a horrific leg break which forced him to return to Leeds and sit out the remainder of the season.













O'Kane has been patiently working on his recovery at Leeds and, according to The Athletic, the midfielder will be ready to play in January.



However, O'Kane is firmly out of favour at Leeds under head coach Marcelo Bielsa and will have to head elsewhere as he bids to get his career back on track.





Leeds snapped up the Republic of Ireland international from Bournemouth in 2016 and he was quickly slotted into the team at Elland Road.







The midfielder has made a total of 58 appearances in a white shirt, but looks unlikely to be able to add to that total while Bielsa is at the helm.



It remains to be seen what options are on the table for O'Kane in January and whether he moves away from Leeds on loan or on a permanent basis.





His contract at Elland Road is due to run until the summer of 2021.

