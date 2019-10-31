XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/10/2019 - 22:07 GMT

Leeds United Very Talented Side – Mark Warburton

 




QPR boss Mark Warburton has dubbed Leeds United a very talented side and expects his R's outfit to have a tough challenge on their hands at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Superhoops lost their final fixture of the month 3-1 to Brentford on Monday night, a blow which means they travel to Leeds sitting outside the Championship playoff spots.  


 



Up next for Warburton's team is a match against Championship giants Leeds, a club that have lost just once in their last five matches.

Warburton believes that it is natural that QPR will suffer some disappointments during the campaign and is readying his men for a visit to a Leeds side that he rates extremely highly.

 


"We are 14 games in now but it's a relentless season", Warburton told his club's official website.



"You are going to see lots of dips throughout the season but we have to analyse the game and then everything goes towards the weekend.

"We have another tough challenge away at Leeds – they are a very talented side."
 


QPR have won the last two meetings between the teams, but Leeds came out on top 2-1 the last time the sides met at Elland Road.

At present just two points separate the two sides, though Leeds are placed third while QPR are placed eighth.   
 