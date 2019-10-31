Ligue 1 Side Actively Scouting Rangers Star, Could Make January Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne are actively scouting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they look at who they could sign to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window.



The 23-year-old has been the top front man for Rangers over the last two seasons and has netted 63 goals in 112 appearances for the Glasgow giants.













The Colombian has continued to be the talismanic striker for Rangers this season as well and has 15 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.



Morelos has been linked with a move to clubs in Europe, but Rangers are yet to receive an offer that they deem good enough to let him go.





But the interest in Morelos has been ramping up and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Saint-Etienne are the latest club to start keeping an eye on the player.







The French club have been sending scouts to watch the South American striker in action this season and are running the rule over his performances.



However, there is no certainty over whether Saint-Etienne will take the next step and make a concrete move for him.





They are not ruling out signing a striker in January and Morelos is on the club's radar. It is claimed Morelos' likely asking price could be an issue, but Saint-Etienne may be able to bring in cash from player sales.



Morelos signed a new four-year contract with Rangers earlier this year.

