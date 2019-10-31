XRegister
31/10/2019 - 13:53 GMT

Marco Silva Eyes Recruitment Priority For Everton In January

 




Everton are likely to dip into the January transfer window for a defender as Marco Silva wants to add a fourth senior centre-back to his squad.

The Toffees wanted to sign Kurt Zouma last summer, but Chelsea refused to sell the player once David Luiz’s move to Arsenal was sanctioned towards the end of the window.  


 



Everton also showed an interest in Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo, but a deal never materialised and Silva was left with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane as centre-back options.

Mason Holgate has been tried at centre-back over the past week but Silva still believes he is short of options at the back.
 


According to The Athletic, the Merseyside club are expected to go into the January market with a view to signing a centre-back.



Silva wants a fourth option as Mina and Keane are similar kinds of defenders and the Everton boss is keen on adding someone with pace.

There has been talk of Everton promoting academy product Lewis Gibson to the first-team squad this season.
 


But it has been claimed that the Everton manager does not believe the 19-year-old is still ready to step up.   
 