Mechelen Sporting Director Issues Prove Yourself Message To Manchester City Tracked Talent

KV Mechelen sporting director Tom Caluwe has advised Manchester City and Juventus tracked Aster Vranckx to first prove himself in Belgium before making a move to a bigger club.



The 17-year-old midfielder is a highly rated talent in Belgium and has made three league appearances for Mechelen this season.













Several clubs, including Manchester City and Juventus, have been keeping tabs on his development, but for the moment the Belgian outfit are calm about the teenager’s future at the club.



Vranckx signed a three-year contract with the club in the summer and Caluwe revealed that the topic of his future was discussed thoroughly with the player and his camp.





The Mechelen deal-maker believes the midfielder will need to prove himself first in Belgium before he can think about joining one of the big wigs of European football in the future.







Caluwe told Belgian publication Sport/Voetbalmagazine: “We discussed it well with him and his entourage during negotiations.



“First you have to persevere here and then move on. Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker also followed the same path.





“Everton, Juventus and Manchester City sent scouts to watch him with us and the national team in mind.”



Vranckx has represented Belgium at the youth level and recently broke into their Under-19 squad.

