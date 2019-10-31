XRegister
06 October 2018

31/10/2019 - 15:43 GMT

Newcastle United Star Vetoed Summer Move Away

 




Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle vetoed a move to West Brom in the summer after a move to the Hawthorns was close to being agreed between the two clubs.

Steve Bruce is set to turn to the 29-year-old striker for goals as his Newcastle side continue to struggle to find the back of the net this season.  


 



The striker spent last season on loan at West Brom and his goals helped the Baggies to reach the promotion playoffs at the end of the campaign.

Gayle returned to Newcastle in the summer and his future was a subject of constant speculation with West Brom interested in having him back at the Hawthorns.
 


According to The Athletic, the Baggies were close to an agreement with Newcastle to sign Gayle on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent if they earned promotion this season.



But the striker vetoed the deal and refused to leave Newcastle under such circumstances.

The goal-getter made it clear that he was either leaving on a permanent deal or staying put at St. James’ Park.
 


He has played just five minutes of football in the Premier League this season, but Bruce is likely to turn to him to end his side’s woes in front of the goal.   
 