06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/10/2019 - 13:26 GMT

Patrick Bamford Has Little Problem – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds Squad Ahead of QPR Test

 




Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Patrick Bamford is one of the players who is dealing with an injury issue ahead Leeds United’s clash against Queen Park Rangers on Saturday.

Leeds dropped more points last weekend when they only managed a 0-0 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday and dropped down to third in the league table.  


 



The Whites will look to get back to winning ways when they host QPR at home on Saturday, but they are sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of the game.

Bielsa revealed that Bamford is dealing with an ankle injury and is not sure to play against QPR on Saturday afternoon.
 


He also added that Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas are also dealing with minor injury concerns and might not feature too.



The Leeds boss also admitted that Adam Forshaw is still not fit to play.

Bielsa said in a press conference: "Pablo Hernandez is good.
 


“Bamford has a little problem in the ankle. Alioski and Douglas have some little problems as well, Douglas in the knee and Alioski in the side.

“It's not defined yet [if they will play or not].

“Forshaw is still out.”

Arsenal loan star Eddie Nketiah could start a league game for the first time if Bamford does not recover from his ankle problem.   
 