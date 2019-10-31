XRegister
06 October 2018

31/10/2019 - 16:13 GMT

Really Good Professionalism In Training – Frank Lampard Hails Chelsea Star

 




Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed Blues striker Michy Batshuayi for showing the right attitude and professionalism, despite not being a starter for the side.

The Blues crashed out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.  


 



While Marcus Rashford's brace gave the visitors the win, it was Batshuayi, who started his second game of the season, who scored the lone goal for Chelsea, which Lampard feels was the 'outstanding moment of the game' for his side.

The Belgian, whose previous start came in Chelsea's EFL Cup tie against Grimsby Town, has only had around 65 minutes of playing time in rest of the competitions this term, but has shown the right attitude and professionalism, according to Blues boss Lampard.
 


The 41-year-old went on to heap praise on Batshuayi for having shown his quality when called up despite not getting regular playing time this season.



"The outstanding moment of the game from our point of view was Michy’s goal in terms of individual endeavour, skill, strength, pace and finish", Lampard was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

"Michy has been really good for us this season with his attitude and professionalism in training.
 


"It’s not easy when another striker is scoring and you’re not getting involved much.

"Every time he’s started in the cup games, every time he’s come on, he’s shown stuff."

Batshuayi was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer, but opted to stay put at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place.   
 