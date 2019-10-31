Roma Held Manchester United Talks Amid Chris Smalling Permanent Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have already conducted an initial round of talks with Manchester United to discuss the possibility of keeping Chris Smalling beyond the end of his loan stint.



Smalling joined Roma on loan from Manchester United last summer and has managed to become one of the first names on their team sheet.













He also scored his first goal for Roma on Wednesday night in their 4-0 win over Udinese and is enjoying a second coming in Italy.



Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has already confirmed that Roma will hold talks with Manchester United if Smalling wants to turn his loan deal into a permanent move.





And it seems initial conversations have already taken place as, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Roma officials were in London on Wednesday to conduct talks with Manchester United.







A first meeting between the two clubs has already taken place as Roma look to probe the possibility of keeping the defender beyond the end of the season.



Manchester United are reportedly impressed with Smalling’s performance in Italy and are said to be keen on taking him back into the squad next summer.





But Petrachi has indicated that it is the player who will make the decision on where he wants to play.

