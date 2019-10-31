They Are Very Sloppy – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites To Target This QPR Area

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker believes that QPR are sloppy defensively and is keen for the Whites to take full advantage on Saturday.



The Yorkshire-based club are set to host QPR at Elland Road, having played two consecutive games on the road last week, in the Championship this weekend.













With Leeds looking to getting back to winning ways, Parker, who plied his trade for the club between 2005 and 2012, has pointed out what he sees as a big problem for QPR, with the R's defence conceding 26 goals from 14 games in the league.



While the 31-year-old wants Leeds to take loose chances if they come their way, he has urged the Whites to get their full-backs forward, ensure they press well, get bodies in the box and make use of the spaces that they get against their opponents.





Parker is positive that QPR's defensive frailty is something Leeds can take advantage of and wants the side to target their opponents' weaknesses on Saturday.







"From their [QPR’s] kind of side of things, they'll be disappointed with the amount of goals they have conceded", Parker said while discussing QPR's strengths and weaknesses on LUTV.



"26 [goals conceded] is a really large proportion so far this year and as you can see 14 [conceded] again from open play, which is a big number because we talked about committing full-backs forward, getting bodies into the box, the turnovers are massive.





"If we can turn the ball over in right places at right times, there might be sloppy passing around the back.



"If our pressing game is like anywhere near it can be, there's going to be spaces to exploit, get down the sides but then who knows, we have to take loose chances when they do arise.



"But it is a definite area where we can target them because, like I said, they are very sloppy going around the back and if they give us that time and space at Elland Road on Saturday, I fully expect us to take full advantage of that."



Having won just one game in their last four league matches, Leeds fans will be expecting nothing less than three points against QPR.

