This Liverpool Star Struggling, Not Influencing Games, Short On Confidence – Former Red

Former Liverpool star Nigel Spackman believes that Reds midfielder Naby Keita looks to be lacking confidence at the moment and has been struggling to make an impact on the pitch.



Keita has been struggling with injury issues this season and has made just one appearance from the bench in the Premier League.













The midfielder played in exciting EFL Cup tie against Arsenal on Wednesday night and while the Reds made progress in the competition on penalties following a 5-5 draw, the 24-year-old looked off the pace on the pitch and did not make much of an impact.



Spackman admits that a groin problem this season seems to have affected Keita’s confidence at the moment and he has been more or less a passenger on the pitch.





The former midfielder said on LFC TV post match: “I think Naby Keita is struggling a bit at the moment, with his groin.







“He is not really influencing the game.



"He looks short on confidence at the moment.”

With Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum looking good in the middle of the park, Keita is unlikely to start when Liverpool play Aston Villa on Saturday.





Liverpool paid big money to snare the midfielder away from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of his abillities.

