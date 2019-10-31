Trophy Would Take Pressure Off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Former Man Utd Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sylvan Ebanks-Blake believes winning a trophy would buy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more time and breathing space to continue his rebuild of the Manchester United squad.



Manchester United are through to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup after they beat Chelsea 2-1 away from home at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.













With the Premier League out of sight, Manchester United are expected to take the cup competitions seriously this season, with the EFL Cup being a realistic target.



Ebanks-Blake feels Manchester United should look to win one of the cup competitions this season and get Solskjaer his first trophy as Manchester United manager as soon as possible.





He insisted that a first piece of silverware would ease the pressure on the Norwegian and he will be afforded the time and breathing space he needs to continue restructuring the squad and building a new Manchester United side.







The former striker said on MUTV post match: “Ole will want to win silverware quickly as that would take the pressure off him.



“It will take the pressure off the team.





“Win silverware nice and quickly, then he can take a deep breath and continue on that plan of building a young and exciting team with the right players who want to play for this football club.



“The League Cup is a great competition to win something and I think Ole would be desperate to get for that first one.”



Manchester United are also expected to take the Europa League seriously as a viable route to next season’s Champions League.

