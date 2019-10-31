Watford There For Taking And Stop This Player, Stop Their Attack – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy has indicated that Chelsea should have an easy outing against Watford this weekend, with the Hornets in his view there for the taking.



Frank Lampard's side crashed out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night after Marcus Rashford's brace gave Premier League rivals Manchester United a win at Stamford Bridge.









The defeat to the Red Devils saw Chelsea's seven game winning streak come to an end, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Liverpool last month.



However, the Blues will be looking to put their Manchester United defeat behind them when they travel to Watford in the league on Saturday and the Hornets are a side Cundy expects them to beat.





Cundy believes Watford, who he thinks are in the doldrums, will go for the win at Vicarage Road, but will be facing a Chelsea side who have not had much trouble away from home and expects Lampard's side to take home the three points.



"They [Watford] are down on their luck and they are a side that are there for the taking", Cundy said on Chelsea TV after the Manchester United game.



"They will go into this against a side that, even though we've not won today, there will be changes and I expect us to put in a performance.





"When you see the way Manchester United set up here today, away from home we've not really had those problems because teams are at home and have an entitlement to put in a performance.



"I expect it from Watford because they need to beat us, they need three points. It's a game that will suit us."



However, Cundy warned the Blues against the threat of Watford's Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu but is positive that they can put an end to the Hornets' attacks if they stop him.



"Deloufeu, I like him. I think he is decent. I think if you keep him out of the game you largely stop their attacks", Cundy remarked.



A win at Vicarage Road would see Chelsea extend their league winning streak to five games.

