We Know Where Every Player Fits – Rangers Coach Oozes Confidence On Recruitment

Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has oozed confidence about the recruitment carried out by the Gers over the course of the summer transfer window, insisting the coaching staff know exactly where every player fits into their plans.



Beale, who serves as a trusty right hand man for manager Steven Gerrard, believes that one or two spots in the Rangers' starting eleven are up for grabs after a period of rotation, with several players shining.













Rangers were again busy in the summer window and brought in a number of players who have not featured heavily, leading to questions from some over why they were signed.



Beale though insists that Rangers have carefully planned with each player and have a plan for how they will fit into the team, right down to when will be the right moment to call upon them.





The first team coach pointed to forward Greg Stewart as an example, with the attacker recently starting against Motherwell at Ibrox.







"At the moment now, I think, there's one or two places in the eleven up for grabs because people have done well", Beale said on Rangers TV.



"We were quite a settled team for a number of weeks at the start of the season and that's why we have recruited certain people for certain systems and certain people for certain moments in the season.





"We know where every player fits.



"I think you've probably seen really pleasingly with Greg Stewart in the home games.



"We were very certain on why we brought Greg Stewart in and the qualities he had and what he was bringing to Rangers.



"Likewise with players like Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara and so on within the group, it's important that people take their opportunity when it comes."



With their eyes on silverware this season, Gerrard and his coaching staff have been constantly rotating the starting eleven in an attempt to keep the whole squad fresh throughout the campaign.

