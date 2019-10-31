We’ll Go To Sunderland Believing In Win – Southend Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southend United midfielder Timothee Dieng insists that his side will travel to Sunderland firmly believing they can claim the three points at the Stadium of Light.



The Shrimpers will be under the supervision of their new manager Sol Campbell, who took over from caretaker manager Gary Waddock earlier in the month.













Former Brest star Dieng is looking forward to heading to Sunderland and believes the Stadium of Light is a good place to play football.



Dieng has reported that training is going well at Southend and there will be confidence in the camp that the spoils can be earned at Sunderland, something which would boost a side sitting second from bottom in League One.





“It’s a great place to go and play”, Dieng was quoted as saying by the Southend Echo.







“They’re a big club with a big ground and we’ll be ready for the game.



“Training is going well and there’s a positive feel around the place.





“It’s obviously a difficult game but we have to go there believing we can get the win because otherwise there’s no point in even making the journey.



“There was plenty to be positive about in the Ipswich game but we want to go and build on that now.”



Southend have shipped a whopping ten goals in their last two League One games and Campbell will be looking for his side to tighten up at the back against Sunderland.



The last meeting between the two clubs saw Southend run out 2-1 winners at Roots Hall.

