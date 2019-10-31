West Ham Loan Star Fires Haugesund Into Cup Final

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United talent Martin Samuelsen has fired Haugesund to the Norwegian Cup final with an impressive display against Odd on Thursday evening.



Samuelsen is currently on loan at the Norwegian outfit from West Ham and has caught the eye with his performances back in his homeland.













The 22-year-old stepped up and came to the fore for Haugesund on Thursday as he won a penalty which led to his side's first goal in the 49th minute, while he then effectively ended any chance of an Odd comeback by scoring himself in the 83rd minute.



Haugesund grabbed a third a minute before full time as they ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners in the cup semi-final tie.





The result means that Haugesund have now reached their first cup final in 12 years and only the second cup final in the club's history.







Samuelsen's side will take on Viking in the final, as he looks to cap off his loan stint with a trophy.



The West Ham talent has made 24 appearances in the Norwegian top flight this term, scoring five goals and providing three assists for his team-mates.





The winger has made only two appearances at senior level for West Ham, turning out most for the Hammers at Under-23 level.

