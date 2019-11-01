XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/11/2019 - 13:46 GMT

Beating Everton Would Be Fix All Medicine – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino has told his Tottenham Hotspur players that the best form of medicine would be a win away at Everton on Sunday.

Tottenham were hopeful of having turned a corner after thrashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League, but slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool last weekend to add to their woes.   


 



Spurs are back on Merseyside this weekend when they make the trip to Goodison Park to take on Marco Silva's Everton side.

Pochettino is desperate for Tottenham to get back on track in the Premier League and believes the best medicine to heal his team would be a win at Everton.
 


He said in a press conference: "It was an important week to recover the feelings after a tough game against Liverpool.



"We know very well it is our responsibility to deliver a very good job and very good performance on Sunday against a very good team like Everton trying to win because it’s going to be the best medicine to fix all", Pochettino added.

Tottenham have picked up 12 points from their opening ten league games so far, while Everton have two fewer points from the same number of matches.
 


Everton beat Watford in the EFL Cup in midweek, but Silva goes into the game under pressure due to the Toffees' poor showing in the league so far.
 