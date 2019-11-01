Claim From Italy: Man Utd Identify Chris Smalling Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have identified an asking price for Chris Smalling ahead of negotiations with Roma for his permanent transfer, it has been claimed.



Smalling’s terrific start to the season in Italy has given rise to speculation over Roma trying to turn his loan move into a permanent deal.













The defender has been open about continuing at the Stadio Olimpico and Roma have also been insistent that if the player wants to stay they will talk with Manchester United.



Roma have reportedly conducted initial talks with Manchester United and are believed to be prepared to table a bid worth €13m soon.





And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Smalling, but are eyeing a fee of around €20m.







The two clubs are expected to hold more talks in the coming weeks as Roma look to thrash out an agreement with Manchester United.



Smalling has not ruled out returning to Manchester United, but has also said that if Roma want to keep him, he will consider it.





Manchester United are also believed to have been impressed by his performances in Italy, but it seems they are prepared to consider selling him for the right price.



The 29-year-old has so far made 323 appearances for Manchester United and won the Premier League twice at Old Trafford.

