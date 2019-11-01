Frank Lampard Concerned About Chelsea Star’s Fitness

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is worried about N’Golo Kante breaking down again and the midfielder might not return to action before November's international break.



The midfielder has been struggling with a number of problems this season and it has limited him to making just six appearances for Chelsea.













Lampard was not happy about France including him in their squad last month and has been left frustrated by the influential midfielder’s injury problems this term.



The Chelsea boss revealed following his side’s EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United that the Frenchman is due to be back in training soon.





But according to The Athletic, Lampard remains concerned about the midfielder’s fitness and is not confident that he will not break down again in the future.







The Chelsea manager wants to treat Kante’s recovery with extreme care and does not want to rush him back into the team.



The former Blues midfielder is keen to be extremely sure about Kante not breaking down again before getting him on the pitch.





The Frenchman has been struggling with injuries since the end of last season and had to pull out of France’s international commitments in the summer.



He also enjoyed an elongated break before he joined Chelsea’s pre-season preparations.

