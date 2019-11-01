He’ll Do Anything To Win – Rangers Defender Picks Out Gers Star As Benchmark

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Daniel Finlayson has revealed that Light Blues centre-back Connor Goldson is the player he looks up to the most in the club's first-team squad.



The 18-year-old Northern Irishman, who plies his trade for the Scottish giants' reserve side, is an up-and-coming right-back at Ibrox and is highly rated by those at the club.













Finlayson regularly pays close attention to what is going on in defence at senior level and has picked out 26-year-old centre-back Goldson as the star he idolises in the Light Blues senior squad.



The defender is also an admirer of the Wolverhampton-born player's never give up attitude, which sees Goldson do everything possible to win.





"Connor Goldson [is the player I look up to at Rangers]", Finlayson revealed in a Twitter Q&A.







"He has the respect of everyone and he also leads the team. He will do anything to win."



When asked to name a defender he would like to play along with, Finlayson was quick to pick Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos.





"I would say Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid", the teenager replied.



"He is a leader and has been that for years. A great character and a winner."



While right-back is his natural position, Finlayson also plays as a centre-back for the Rangers development squad and will be looking to catch Steven Gerrard's eye going forward.

