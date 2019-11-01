He’s Been Fantastic – Swansea City Star Lauds Watford Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has heaped praise on Watford loanee Ben Wilmot for his patience and hard work and is delighted with the defender's performance against Cardiff City last weekend.



19-year-old centre-back Wilmot, on loan at Swansea from Premier League club Watford, made his first Championship start for the Swans in their derby against Cardiff last weekend.













The teenager marked the occasion by netting the winner for his side, which was also the only goal in the game, in the 24th minute.



Swansea captain Grimes is delighted for the youngster, who had to wait patiently for his chance to come with Mike van der Hoorn and Joe Rodon being the first-choice centre-backs.





The 24-year-old midfielder feels Wilmot has been fantastic since arriving at the club and lauded the player for being persistent, while also expressing confidence in him to take his chances.







“Since Ben first walked through the door during pre-season, he’s been fantastic”, Grimes told Swansea's official site.



“He’s had to bide his time and wait for his chance. Obviously, Joe and Mike have been brilliant this year, so it’s been difficult for him.





“But he works hard on the training pitch every day and that sums up what we’re doing as a squad.



“If the first 11 aren’t quite at it, we’ve got players who can step in and make a difference.



“I’m so pleased for him after Cardiff; he deserves it and I have no doubt he will make the most of any chance he gets.”



Swansea have not lost a game in which Wilmot has featured for them this season, winning four and drawing one across all competitions.

