He’s Improved Defensively – Former Liverpool Star On Key Aston Villa Player Ahead of Reds Clash

Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman has assessed Aston Villa star Jack Grealish ahead of the Reds' visit to Villa Park and believes the 24-year-old has been improved defensively by John Terry.



Spackman, who plied his trade for Liverpool between 1987 and 1989, thinks Grealish's defensive work rate was poor when he saw the 24-year-old playing against the Reds at Anfield before Aston Villa were relegated to the Championship, terming him an eight-a-side player.













However, the 58-year-old feels Grealish is developing and maturing as a player and believes playing in the Premier League will help the midfielder even more.



Grealish could be a key man for Aston Villa against Liverpool on Saturday and Spackman feels if Villa stay up then much of the credit for it will be put on the midfielder.





Spackman also explained that he thinks Grealish's defensive game has improved and feels the influence of Villa boss Dean Smith and coach Terry will have been key.







"With Jack, for me, it's how you fit him in [and] where's his best position", Spackman said on LFC Later as he looked ahead to Liverpool's meeting with Aston Villa.



"If you are at Villa, he's playing really on the left side of midfield so he can drift a little bit and get on the ball.





"I remember seeing him a couple of years ago at Anfield, where he played, he got taken off.



"He looked like an eight-a-side player to me then, which means he wants to play when you have got the ball, when you haven't got the ball he doesn't want to do the other side of it – working for the team, getting back in position, making sure it's hard to break down and then win the ball in the right areas.



"I think now he is developing.



"Playing in the Premier League helps that and he is maturing, but it's going to be a big test for him this season, for me, because he's got to do it.



"If Villa stay up, a lot of people say it is down to Jack Grealish producing the goals, the assists and all that stuff but they have to look at the other side that he has improved defensively within the group.



"And I think that's what the new manager has brought in [and] I'm sure that's John Terry's talking to him all the time, I believe."



Spackman also expects an England call-up for Grealish if he continues on his current path.



"So if he keeps doing what he's doing then he'll be knocking on the door of an England call-up."



Grealish has four goals and four assists to his name from the 12 appearances he has made across all competitions for Aston Villa this season.

