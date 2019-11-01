Honestly, We’re Confident We Can Get Result At Sunderland – Southend Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell is now in charge at Roots Hall and Hutchinson insists the former defender has brought the feel-good factor back to the club.



“We want to play against the best teams at the best grounds", Hutchinson was quoted as saying by the Southend Echo.



Hutchinson came through the youth ranks at Premier League club Brighton and joined Southend to kick off his senior career in the summer of 2018.



He started Southend's last game, a 3-1 defeat at home against Ipswich Town.

