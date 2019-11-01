XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/11/2019 - 22:34 GMT

Honestly, We’re Confident We Can Get Result At Sunderland – Southend Star

 




Southend United midfielder Isaac Hutchinson has warned Sunderland that his side are completely convinced they can return home with three points from their trip to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Shrimpers have won only once in League One so far this season, having lost 12 and drawn two of their 15 games. As a result, Southend are struggling and sitting second bottom of the table, something which helped to bring about a recent managerial change.


 



Ex-Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell is now in charge at Roots Hall and Hutchinson insists the former defender has brought the feel-good factor back to the club.

Hutchinson is excited about the appointment and is relishing the League One meeting with Sunderland.
 


The 19-year-old insists that Southend are looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light and are convinced they can win at the ground.



“We want to play against the best teams at the best grounds", Hutchinson was quoted as saying by the Southend Echo.

"Everything is feeling really positive with the new manager in charge and we are honestly confident we can go to Sunderland and get a result.”
 


Hutchinson came through the youth ranks at Premier League club Brighton and joined Southend to kick off his senior career in the summer of 2018.

He started Southend's last game, a 3-1 defeat at home against Ipswich Town.
 